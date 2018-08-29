Speech to Text for Man Charged with Capital Murder

huntsville police arrest this man--- william wodden---after a drive-by shooting ... where one man died. he is charged with capital murder afterauthoriti es say he gunned down 20-year-old kevin stewart on wade road yesterday. thanks for joining us. i'm dan shaffer. and i'm demetria mcclenton. last night isn't the first time huntsville police responded to wade road for a shooting. in may - two people were shot outside the same home where the deadly drive-by happened.. stewart's death marked the 20th homicide to happen in madison county this year. waay 31 requested from huntsville police the number of homicides that happened at this time in the two years prior. as you can see on your screen in 20-16 the number was 11. and in 20-17 the number was 13. waay 31's sydney martin is live at the huntsville police department after learning - people are not sharing information with police about violent crimes and how important victim's cooperation is. dan, demetria-- i talked to one woman today--who told me her son didn't tell investigators who shot him back in 20-17 and a year later he was shot again but that time he was killed. cleopatra magwood, son was murdered, "had i stepped up. had i spoke out more. had i got with hpd seeing what they were doing to stop the crime. maybe he would still be alive." cleopatra magwood's 19 year old son dimitrick mims junior was murder at the beginning of 20-18... but waay 31 learned prior to his death he was shot and didn't give police any information about who shot him in 2-017. "i wish when he was shot in the throat the year prior that there was something i could have done sooner that could have prevented him from possibly dying. he would probably still be alive." tuesday--his mother is pleading for people to change the pattern... cleopatra magwood, son was murdered, "don't let nobody get away with breaking the law." and the huntsville police departments said investigators aren't being given information by shooting victims... and so the person responsible is getting away with committing a violent crime. michael johnson "if we have a couple victims assaulted by this one offender and none of them want to talk to us it makes it extremely difficult to file charges on those particular incidents." cleopatra magwood, son was murdered, 'i think so many now kids are being labeled as a snitch. they even tell you in school don't tell, don't tattle tale. that's what the teacher tells you. and that's the wrong way to raise up any child. a child should be able to come tell you anything.' and magwood told us if that doesn't change she's afraid more families will suffer the loss that hers had... cleopatra magwood, son was murdered, "do not let that person get away with it. if you are a victim speak out for people like me. make a difference. help make huntsville a different place." now we also asked police today what is the most homicides we've had in a year.. they are still sifting through data tonight to give us that answer.