Speech to Text for The Healthy WAAY: Ending Endometriosis Nightmares

com. one out of every ten women in america suffers from a disease so painful it threatens her fertility and her overall well-being. but a minimally-invasive procedure is helping end the nightmare of endometriosis. vo/narration...... michelle joyce looks back on fun times and the pain. cg michelle joyce in: :08 out: :16 "i started out having heavy periods. there were times when i just couldn't get out of bed. the pain was so severe." vo/narration...... she struggled from doctor to doctor before the answer came. cg ken sinervo, md medical dir. of the center for endometriosis care in: :20 out: :33 graphic: in: :27 out: :33 "endometriosis is a condition in which tissue similar to the lining of the uterus grows outside the uterus; causing pelvic pain, abdominal pain, chest pain, bowel and bladder symptoms as well as infertility." vo/narration...... patients are often misdiagnosed. ken sinervo, md in: :36 out: :41 "there is a very long delay with diagnosis averaging between nine and 12 years." vo/narration...... but once doctors are sure what the problem is, a c-o-2 laser can be used to remove the disease while sparing healthy tissue. ken sinervo, md in: :49 out: :58 "so you can use that and use it safely for excision over very vital structures. underneath the ovaries, behind the uterus, over the bladder." vo/narration...... doctor sinervo says the traditional ablation procedure burns and destroys the tissue and laparoscopic excision is much more effective. ken sinervo, md in: 1:06 out: 1:13 "with well performed excision performed by an expert the recurrence rate could be as little as five or ten percent." vo/narration...... the c-o-2 procedure can take several hours but the impact is immediate. michelle joyce in: 1:17 out: 1:23 "when i woke up and i didn't feel that pain anymore, it's indescribable." vo/narration...... she's already living an active life with her daughters that she worried would never again be possible. michelle joyce in: 1:29 out: 1:34 "i feel like i'm going to be turning over a new leaf of a pain-free life." vo/narration...... and giving other women hope for a healthier future. i'm martie salt reportin octor sinervo says the best advice for patients is to be your own advocate. if you think you have