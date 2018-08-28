Clear

Man Killed in Drive-By Shooting

WAAY 31's Will Robinson-Smith reports on a Huntsville Police investigation into a fatal shooting that occurred on Wade Road

mountain star community ... huntsville police are working to find whoever is responsible for shooting and killing a man in the big cove, valley cove area. as waay 31's will robinson-smith reports.. the victim was pronounced dead at the scene. huntsville police tell me that the victim was shot once in the head and describe the crime as a drive- by shooting. police had the 200 block of wade road closed off for several hours while they investigated the shooting. officers have not identified the victim, but said he was 20- years-old. investigators said they interviewed three persons of interest in connection to the shooting. so far no one has been charged in the deadly shooting. will robinson-smith if you know anything about this shooting that could help police, you're asked to contact investigators. reporting from huntsville police headquarters, will robinson-smith, waay 31 news. a fiery car crash shut down highway 72 in limestone county overnight...the road is now back open. it happened at burgreen road just before midnight. police told us one car had serious damage and the car that caught fire ended up in a ditch. right now, police did not release details on the people involved. we will let you
