Escaped Inmate Search

Alabama authorities are searching for an escaped inmate from Talladega County

Posted: Tue Aug 28 10:20:11 PDT 2018
Updated: Tue Aug 28 10:20:12 PDT 2018
Posted By: Ben Acosta

alabama authorities are searching for an escaped inmate from talladega county. according to a report, marcus smith escaped the childersburg community work center just after 5am today. he is serving a 20 year sentence for an assault in the second degree and was sentenced in april of 2006 in tuscaloosa.
