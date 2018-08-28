Clear

Hot Day and Clear Night

WAAY 31 Meteorologist Chris Smith tells you how hot things are today and when to expect rain during the rest of the week

Posted: Tue Aug 28 10:11:55 PDT 2018
Updated: Tue Aug 28 10:11:55 PDT 2018
Posted By: Ben Acosta

Speech to Text for Hot Day and Clear Night

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

in their milk for up to six days. lets get a check of our weather meteorologist kate mckenna joins us with the latst check of our forecast heat will be the big story of the day across the tennessee valley. we are starting warm and end up hot today with highs in the mid 90s. it will feel like 100 for much of the afternoon. the only relief we could see today would be in the form of a quick passing spotty shower or two. chance of rain today is only at 20%.the next few days we are looking at better chances for rain especially between wednesday and thursday. although our rain chances do last through labor day. heat will be the big story of the day across the tennessee valley. we are starting warm and end up hot today with highs in the mid 90s. it will feel like 100 for much of the afternoon. the only relief we could see today would be in the form of a quick passing spotty shower or two. chance of rain today is only at 20%.the next few days we are looking at better chances for rain especially between wednesday and thursday. although our rain chances do last through labor day. heat will be the big story of the day across the tennessee valley. we are starting warm and end up hot today with highs in the mid 90s. it will feel like 100 for much of the afternoon. the only relief we could see today would be in the form of a quick passing spotty shower or two. chance of rain today is only at 20%.the next few days we are looking at better chances for rain especially between wednesday and thursday. although our rain chances do last through labor day. heat will be the big story of the day across the tennessee valley. we are starting warm and end up hot today with highs in the mid 90s. it will feel like 100 for much of the afternoon. the only relief we could see today would be in the form of a quick passing spotty shower or two. chance of rain today is only at 20%.the next few days we are looking at better chances for rain especially between wednesday and thursday. although our rain chances do last through labor day. alittle graduate ....is capturing hearts across alabama coming up... why a neo natal unit held a unforgettable celebration for oneof the state's tinest graduates
Huntsville
Scattered Clouds
94° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 100°
Florence
Scattered Clouds
94° wxIcon
Hi: 95° Lo: 74°
Feels Like: 98°
Fayetteville
Clear
91° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 97°
Decatur
Clear
92° wxIcon
Hi: 93° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 97°
Scottsboro
Clear
91° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 98°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures
${article.thumbnail.title}

Gag order issued for Huntsville officer's murder trial

${article.thumbnail.title}

Attorneys explain how police officers get charged for murder

${article.thumbnail.title}

Huntsville locals grow skeptical as video is not released

${article.thumbnail.title}

Huntsville Police Officer, William Darby's background

${article.thumbnail.title}

Shooting victim's family calls for change

${article.thumbnail.title}

HPD Officer charged with murder still considered an officer

${article.thumbnail.title}

The last time a HPD Officer sentenced for killing someone was in 1995

${article.thumbnail.title}

HPD Officers cleared by board in May

${article.thumbnail.title}

Huntsville Police Officer charged with murder

Over the Edge

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events