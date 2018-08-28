Speech to Text for Children's Advil Recalled

parents check your medicine cabinets-- there is a voluntary recall on children's advil! in one specific lot -- the dosage cup is mislabeled in teaspoons instead of milliliters. which could make overdosing easy. there is now a suspension on bubble gum flavored 4- fluid-ounce bottle. consumers are encouraged to return it wherever it was purchased for a full refund. you can find more information on waay-tv