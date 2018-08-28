Clear

McCain Funeral Details Released

McCain Funeral Details Released

Posted: Tue Aug 28 07:37:05 PDT 2018
Updated: Tue Aug 28 07:37:05 PDT 2018
Posted By: Sam Edwards

by richards. this morning, we know more about senator john mccain's funeral. mccain will lie in the state of the arizona capitol and the u.s. capitol in rotunda. former vice president joe biden is going to deliver a eulogy on wednesday in arizona. former presidents george bush and barack obama will speak at the national cathedral. mccain asked his former campaign manager to share his final statement... do not despair of our present difficulties but believe always in the promise and greatness of america, because nothing is inevitable here. americans never quit. we never surrender. we never hide from history. we make history. "farewell, fellow americans. god bless you, and god bless america. president donald trump signed a proclamation to fly the flag of the united states at half staff until the do not despair of our present difficulties but believe always in the promise and greatness of america, because nothing is inevitable here. americans never quit. we never surrender. we never hide from history. we make history. "farewell, fellow americans. god bless you, and god bless america. president donald trump signed a proclamation to fly the flag of the united states at half staff until the day of his burial. president trump will not attend any of
