Clear

Shooter was Hospitalized for Mental Illness

Shooter was Hospitalized for Mental Illness

Posted: Tue Aug 28 07:33:30 PDT 2018
Updated: Tue Aug 28 07:33:34 PDT 2018
Posted By: Sam Edwards

Speech to Text for Shooter was Hospitalized for Mental Illness

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

fentanyl. this morning we know the shooter at the video game tournament in florda was previously hospitalized for mental illness. the divorce filing from his parents show steven katz was hospitalized twice for mental illness. the document said he was prescribed anti-psychotics and antidepressant s. katz killed two people and wounded 9 others sunday - then killed
Huntsville
Scattered Clouds
94° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 100°
Florence
Scattered Clouds
94° wxIcon
Hi: 95° Lo: 74°
Feels Like: 98°
Fayetteville
Clear
91° wxIcon
Hi: 93° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 97°
Decatur
Clear
92° wxIcon
Hi: 93° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 97°
Scottsboro
Clear
91° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 98°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures
${article.thumbnail.title}

Gag order issued for Huntsville officer's murder trial

${article.thumbnail.title}

Attorneys explain how police officers get charged for murder

${article.thumbnail.title}

Huntsville locals grow skeptical as video is not released

${article.thumbnail.title}

Huntsville Police Officer, William Darby's background

${article.thumbnail.title}

Shooting victim's family calls for change

${article.thumbnail.title}

HPD Officer charged with murder still considered an officer

${article.thumbnail.title}

The last time a HPD Officer sentenced for killing someone was in 1995

${article.thumbnail.title}

HPD Officers cleared by board in May

${article.thumbnail.title}

Huntsville Police Officer charged with murder

Over the Edge

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events