Speech to Text for Accidental Herbicide Exposure

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

the "rural king store" in muscl shoals accidentally exposed herbicide to some people in muscle shoals. the public health department said if you had the popcorn over the weekend you should call you doctor. right now they think about 30 to 40 people were exposed... representatives said