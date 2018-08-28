Clear

Men Charged with Possession

two men are in the morgan county jail after a heroine bust. decatur police arrested these two men after a traffic stop. 27 year old tyler gist is charged with possession of heroin - his bond is a $1,000 dollars. 26 year old jonathan parker is charged with possession of heroin and marijuana in the second degree. his bond is $2,300
