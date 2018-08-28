Speech to Text for Search for Suspect Starts Again Today

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

more information. happening today ... franklin county sheriff's deputies are picking up their search for this man ... leobardo donagustin ... we called the sheriff's office this morning and they couldn't tell us what ... if any ... progress they've made on this case or when deputies were heading back out to search ... waay 31's sarah singleterry is live now to walk us through what we know now in this developing case .. at last check that shooting victim was in critical condition after being med- flighted here to huntsville hospital ... let's take a look at that shooting suspect again ... according to the franklin county sheriff's office ... don- augustine was last seen wearing an orange or red shirt and blue jeans near the franklin ... colbert county line area of county road 77 .. the shooting happened just off county road 77 at a home in the mountain star community ... the suspect is considered armed and dangerous and is still at large this morning ... if you have any information on don-augustine or you've seen him ... you're asked to call 9- 1-1 immediately .. we'll continue to bring you updates on this ongoing case ... live in hsv ss waay 31 news