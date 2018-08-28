Clear

Huntsville Municipal Elections

Huntsville Municipal Elections

Posted: Tue Aug 28 07:10:32 PDT 2018
Updated: Tue Aug 28 07:10:32 PDT 2018
Posted By: Sam Edwards

Speech to Text for Huntsville Municipal Elections

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

news. happening today....is the huntsville city council elections. today you can vote for districts 2, 3 and 4... in districts 2 and 3 -- you're choosing a city council representative... you can see the different choices right there on your screen. and in district 4 -- you're voting for city council and board of education members... here's a look at your choices for those positions... polls for all of these races are open from 7am - 7pm ... to find your polling place ... visit our
Huntsville
Scattered Clouds
94° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 100°
Florence
Scattered Clouds
94° wxIcon
Hi: 95° Lo: 74°
Feels Like: 98°
Fayetteville
Clear
91° wxIcon
Hi: 93° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 97°
Decatur
Clear
92° wxIcon
Hi: 93° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 97°
Scottsboro
Clear
91° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 98°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures
${article.thumbnail.title}

Gag order issued for Huntsville officer's murder trial

${article.thumbnail.title}

Attorneys explain how police officers get charged for murder

${article.thumbnail.title}

Huntsville locals grow skeptical as video is not released

${article.thumbnail.title}

Huntsville Police Officer, William Darby's background

${article.thumbnail.title}

Shooting victim's family calls for change

${article.thumbnail.title}

HPD Officer charged with murder still considered an officer

${article.thumbnail.title}

The last time a HPD Officer sentenced for killing someone was in 1995

${article.thumbnail.title}

HPD Officers cleared by board in May

${article.thumbnail.title}

Huntsville Police Officer charged with murder

Over the Edge

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events