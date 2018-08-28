Clear

School in Need of a Principal

happening today: hazel green high school could be getting a new principal today. the madison county school board is preparing to discuss the matter this evening. waay 31's will robinson-smith is live to walk us through what we can expect from today's school board meeting. good morning, will. good morning. school officials confirm to us that superintendent matt massey will make a recommendation for who he thinks should take the principal job. vo: the seat was vacated by darell long who resigned from his role only a week into the school year citing family and personal reasons. according to the district, after massey makes his recommendation, the board will then vote on the new prospective hire. the application window was open from august 9 and closed on the 22nd. if the board is able to come to a consensus, they will meet their goal of having a new principal in place by the end of this month. live: the meeting is set to begin at 5:15. waay 31 will follow the vote and let you know what the board decides. reporting live in huntsville, will robinson-smith, waay
