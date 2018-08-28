Speech to Text for Fast Cast Tuesday Morning

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

time is ??? let's take a look at the stories we're following as you head out the door. we begin with waay 31 sarah singleterry the limestone county sheriff's office told waay31 this woman--- bethany siniard---took naked photos and videos of an underage girl... and sent them to her boyfriend, greg anderson. when siniard wasn't home--- police say anderson gave the minor alcohol before asking her to perform sexual acts. a court date is still pending for the madison county couple accused in the murder of their 13 month old. aleisha and bradley parker are charged shooting and killing their son. the madison county sheriff's office won't release any more information until after the preliminary hearing. the madison county board of education is meeting to discuss the future of hazel green high school. superintendent matt massey is expected to make recommendations for a new principal after former principal darrell long resigned. happening today.... huntsville city council elections. today you can vote for districts 2, 3 and 4... in districts 2 and 3 -- you're choosing a city council representative... and in district 4 -- you're voting for city council and board of education members... polls open at 7am. happening today...a round of meetings where you can share ideas for the future of downtown athens. the city is working with a group called main street alabama to help futher develop ideas proposed at these meetings. a presentation of the ideas is scheduled for wednesday at city hall. the city of huntsville is conducting a transit study to improve its public transportation system. the city is looking for ways to expand and make service more efficient for it's users. you can voice out your opinion this tuesday at the senior center.... downtown bus transfer center or the showers recreation center. this morning hundreds of people are already lining up to pay their respects to aretha franklin. the public getting a chance to franklin lie in state in detroit at the charles h. wright museum of african american history. the public viewing runs tomorrow also and on friday a small private funeral will be held. franklin died on august 16th after a fight with cancer. let's get another look this morning at your traffic as you head out the door. kate?