Search for Shooting Suspect

WAAY 31's Sarah Singleterry reports on the Franklin County Sheriff Department's search of a man suspected of a shooting that sent one man to the hospital

Posted: Tue Aug 28 05:21:43 PDT 2018
Updated: Tue Aug 28 05:21:44 PDT 2018
Posted By: Ben Acosta

Speech to Text for Search for Shooting Suspect

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

soon as we gather more inforamtion. happening today ... franklin county sheriff's deputies are picking up their search for this man ... leobardo donagustin ... we called the sheriff's office this morning and they couldn't tell us what ... if any ... progress they've made on this case or when deputies were heading back out to search ... waay 31's sarah singleterry is live now to walk us through what we know now in this developing case .. at last check that shooting victim was in critical condition after being med- flighted here to huntsville hospital ... let's take a look at that shooting suspect again ... according to the franklin county sheriff's office ... don- augustine was last seen wearing an orange or red shirt and blue jeans near the franklin ... colbert county line area of county road 77 .. the shooting happened just off county road 77 at a home in the mountain star community ... the suspect is considered armed and dangerous and is still at large this morning ... if you have any information on don-augustine or you've seen him ... you're asked to call 9- 1-1 immediately .. we'll continue to bring you updates on this ongoing case ... live in hsv ss waay 31 news two men are in the morgan county jail after a heroine bust. decatur police arrested
