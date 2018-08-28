Speech to Text for School Board Meeting About Hazel Green High Principal

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

could be getting a new principal today. the madison county school board is preparing to discuss the matter this evening. waay 31's will robinson-smith is live to walk us through what we can expect from today's school board meeting. good morning, will. happening today....is the huntsville city council