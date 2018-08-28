Speech to Text for WAAY 31 10PM sports

happy depth chart monday...happy game week, happy everything, college football season is back, so who's the tide got in the starting spots as they prep for louisville? if you're hoping for a qb answer, well you kinda dont get one, jalen hurts and tua toung-o- viaola are listed as co- starters. secondary has had many question marks this off season, and today saban listed true freshman patrick surtain ii and juco transfer saivion smith as the first team co unit at cornerback. for the full depth chart check out waay tv dot com. and contintuing with dept chart monday, former priceville star, kaleb barker, is named troy university's starting quarterback for their season opener against boise state. there he is in his black and gold from his time as a bulldog. troy head coach neil brown, says the junior earned the start during fall camp. last seson barkerrushed 21 times for 181 yards and two touchdowns and completed 8-of-13 pass attempts for 143 yards and a touchdown. barker takes the field for troy saturay at 5. high school football got rollin over the weekend, there were plenty of good games, but just to our south in clay county, something special happened, when a student with special needs took the field for clay central... as they took on shades valley. timothy kiser has fragile x syndrome, which has some of the characteristics of austism. you can hear the crowd chanting his name, he's been playing fooball since third grade, and this was the first time he got put in a game for an actual play.. you see him get the rock, and go full speed ahead.. he's pumping toward the endzone... defenders falling to their feet...and he scores! the crowd is going crazy. timothy's mom had no idea he was even playing friday!! what surprise. she says she hopes this inspires other kids to chase their dreams.....timothy will go on to help out with the jacksonville state football team in a couple of years. ad-lib sports cross talk