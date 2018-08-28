Speech to Text for Search for shooting suspect will continue on Tuesday

new information... just less than an hour ago --franklin county sheriff's deputies just called off the search for the night --for leobardodonaugustin. he's the suspect in a shooting that left one person in critical condition. deputies told us the search will start up again tomorrow morning... thanks for joining us -- i'm demetriamcclenton... dan shaffer has the night off. the shooting happened at a home on county road 77 in the mountain star community in franklin county. that's where we find waay31's scottie kay --who is live after talking to neighbors about the on-going search for donagustin. scottie? deputies plan to bring the search dogs out tomorrow morning. they are trying to find leodarbo donagustin.. authorities say he say shot another person multiple times... now, neighbors out here are on edge. jake bearden, lives nearby "he's hiding pretty good, it seems like." jake bearden lives near this home where a shooting happened monday afternoon. one person is in critical condition. authorities are looking for possible shooting suspect -- leobardo donagustinand deputies say he's considered armed and dangerous. sot jake bearden, lives nearby "i got a call saying my uncle seen the guy up here in david michael's front yard and the guy was walking towards him, and my uncle pulled a gun on him and then the guy took off. and then they called 911." bearden says if he or any more of his family members come in contact with the suspect before officers do.. he's not too worried. sot jake bearden, lives nearby "we've got kind of an arsenal. and yeah, it doesn't really sit too well when people come over here, trying to shoot folks." in fact bearden says he'd like to help officers find the suspect.. so far, they've used a helicopter and dogs.. but bearden thinks he could help. sot jake bearden, lives nearby "turn some of us loose and let us go through the woods with some of our dogs and it probably wouldn't take too long." until the suspect is caught, bearden says he'll be on high alert. sot jake bearden, lives nearby "wait and see if he decides to show up. it wouldn't end well for the other guy if it came down to it, but as long as he stays away from ours, we'll leave him alone." donagustinwas last seen wearing blue jeans and a red or orange-colored shirt. if you see him, don't approach him, but call 911 immediately. reporting live in franklin county, sk, waay