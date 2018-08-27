Speech to Text for Decatur High School Stadium Now All Their Own

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

new at 6... now that we've entered into the high school football season... all eyes are on friday night. while austin high has a brand new stadium to play in, decatur is finally getting to take full ownership of the one they've been sharing... waay 31's marylee melendez went to the home of the red raiders and learned about the new touches they've added to the gridiron. marylee on cam: decatur and austin high have shared a football field since the 1960s and players i spoke with today told me they've never been able to paint their school emblem on their field until now. trenton dupper "it was always a little bragging right thing, whoever won was whose stadium it was. we like that we have our own now for sure." austin high's move to their own stadium came with more than just bragging rights for the red raiders... senior quarterback trenton dupper tells me they've been able to add some personal touches that were'nt an option before... "i mean we've got home of the decatur red raiders, that's cool to look at...ogle stadium red and black...the d in the middle of the field is for sure the best thing." they also added the senior's pictures to the wall of the field house and they get to keep them up all season long--- touches coach adcock says has created more of a home environment. jere adcock "it kind of takes some of the pressure off and allows you to brand it yourself and that's nice for the kids and for the fans so that we can finally say this is ours we can do what we want to." an environment that led them to a win in their first home game of the season and something dupper tells me he won't forget... "it was surreal...we had a great crowd that thursday...all the red and black and no orange and black. it was really really cool." and while the rivalry will be reignited this friday on austin's playing field...adcock says he thinks the stakes could now be even higher... "it may add to the rivalry...it really may do that." . that rivalry game between decatur and austin at austin's brand new stadium is friday at 7pm. waay 31 will be there