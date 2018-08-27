Speech to Text for Parolee's Prior Run Ins With Law Enforcement

to you guys. the waay31 i-team un- covered a man out on parole, now charged with killing three people, had yet another run in with police before the crime. waay31 discovered jimmy spencer had a run in with guntersville police. today, officers there told waay 31-- one of the women he's charged with killing -- called them hours before police in another city arrested him. waay 31's breken terry's live from the guntersville police department where she spoke with the chief about this run in they had with spencer, breken? the guntersville police chief told me martha reilford call here the morning of june 14th. she told police she thought someone at her home was stealing her perscription medicaiton. there were in total four people at reilford's home inculding herself, a realative, a man named jeremy buckelew and jeremy spencer. police said reilfords relative and buckelew split when she called the cops but spencer stayed. he actually waited on the curb and gave police consent to search him and his car. police did not find any drugs and they said he cooperated 100%. martha reilford chose not to press charges. guntersville police said officers filed a report and and ran spencers name through a national data base. but nothing showed up.that's a different story than what police in sardis say happened later that day. police in sardis arrested him on drug and resisting arrest charges the night of june 14th. the chief told there his officers ran spencer's name through the same national crime data base and learned he was out on parole.the chief told me his department notified the parole board. but nothing was done. he was released a few days later because the parole board didn't put a hold on him and he showed up to court one month later, police say spencer killed reilford and two other people in guntersville. we are still waiting to get information from the department of corrections on spencer's disiplinaries against him while in prison. the alabama pardon and parole board says it's doing a complete review of the spencer case. live in guntersville bt waay31. to catch you up on all the details of this developing story... the state department of corrections granted spencer parole in november -- even though he was sentenced to life in prison and had a spotty record as a prisoner. he walked away from a re-entry program weeks after his release.the parole board was notified but nothing