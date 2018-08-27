Speech to Text for Heat Index Climbing Toward 100 Again

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

cancer as had been hoped. heat is the weather issue on tuesday, much as it was on monday. after one more hot day, the chance for rain starts to rachet back up on wednesday. that sets up an overall rainy end to the week for us. the monday evening drive will be mostly dry, though a stray shower cannot be completely ruled out. temperatures will ease back from 90s to 80s through 9 pm, then into the 70s through the night. the heat index on tuesday afternoon will be sizzling once again. be sure to take it easy if you have to be outside for long periods of time. drink plenty of water, and take cool breaks to stay safe in the intense heat. wednesday morning will start near 70 degrees and warm toward the mid-90s. the humidity combined with that heat will send heat indices into the the triple digits. rain and thunder will begin increasing wednesday. a high chance for rain stays with us in rainy periods through saturday. rain will begin backing off on sunday and monday, but scattered showers and thunderstorms will still be around. heat is the weather issue on tuesday, much as it was on monday. after one more hot day, the chance for rain starts to rachet back up on wednesday. that sets up an overall rainy end to the week for us. the monday evening drive will be mostly dry, though a stray shower cannot be completely ruled out. temperatures will ease back from 90s to 80s through 9 pm, thanks, stephen.