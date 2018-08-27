Speech to Text for Charged with Rape

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

call 911. new at 4-- two men face first-degree rape charges in tuscaloosa. qui-anthony dixon and kenneth taylor--are both charged with raping a 19-year-old behind a business this past weekend. tuscaloosa county sheriff's deputies say -- the victim knew one of the suspects and asked for a ride home. the victim says she was then raped at gunpoint. both dixon and taylor are in jail on