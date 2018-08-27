Clear

Charged with Rape

Charged with Rape

Posted: Mon Aug 27 14:49:04 PDT 2018
Updated: Mon Aug 27 14:49:05 PDT 2018
Posted By: Sam Edwards

Speech to Text for Charged with Rape

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

call 911. new at 4-- two men face first-degree rape charges in tuscaloosa. qui-anthony dixon and kenneth taylor--are both charged with raping a 19-year-old behind a business this past weekend. tuscaloosa county sheriff's deputies say -- the victim knew one of the suspects and asked for a ride home. the victim says she was then raped at gunpoint. both dixon and taylor are in jail on
Huntsville
Few Clouds
88° wxIcon
Hi: 94° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 90°
Florence
Clear
88° wxIcon
Hi: 94° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 92°
Fayetteville
Clear
84° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 87°
Decatur
Few Clouds
88° wxIcon
Hi: 94° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 91°
Scottsboro
Clear
86° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 89°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures
${article.thumbnail.title}

Gag order issued for Huntsville officer's murder trial

${article.thumbnail.title}

Attorneys explain how police officers get charged for murder

${article.thumbnail.title}

Huntsville locals grow skeptical as video is not released

${article.thumbnail.title}

Huntsville Police Officer, William Darby's background

${article.thumbnail.title}

Shooting victim's family calls for change

${article.thumbnail.title}

HPD Officer charged with murder still considered an officer

${article.thumbnail.title}

The last time a HPD Officer sentenced for killing someone was in 1995

${article.thumbnail.title}

HPD Officers cleared by board in May

${article.thumbnail.title}

Huntsville Police Officer charged with murder

Over the Edge

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events