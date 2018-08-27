Speech to Text for Suspect in Franklin County

a breaking news update... to a story we first told you about at the beginning of the newscast. just minutes ago... the franklin county sheriff's office told us.. believes this man -- leobardodonag ustin -- is behind the shooting on county line road 77... the victim is in critical condition in huntsville hospital.. they said donagustin is armed and dangerous -- and was last seen wearing a red or orange colored shirt and blue jeans... if you see him -- or know where he may be -- don't