Clear

Suspect in Franklin County

Suspect in Franklin County

Posted: Mon Aug 27 14:47:58 PDT 2018
Updated: Mon Aug 27 14:47:58 PDT 2018
Posted By: Sam Edwards

Speech to Text for Suspect in Franklin County

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

a breaking news update... to a story we first told you about at the beginning of the newscast. just minutes ago... the franklin county sheriff's office told us.. believes this man -- leobardodonag ustin -- is behind the shooting on county line road 77... the victim is in critical condition in huntsville hospital.. they said donagustin is armed and dangerous -- and was last seen wearing a red or orange colored shirt and blue jeans... if you see him -- or know where he may be -- don't
Huntsville
Few Clouds
88° wxIcon
Hi: 94° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 90°
Florence
Clear
88° wxIcon
Hi: 94° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 92°
Fayetteville
Clear
84° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 87°
Decatur
Few Clouds
88° wxIcon
Hi: 94° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 91°
Scottsboro
Clear
86° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 89°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures
${article.thumbnail.title}

Gag order issued for Huntsville officer's murder trial

${article.thumbnail.title}

Attorneys explain how police officers get charged for murder

${article.thumbnail.title}

Huntsville locals grow skeptical as video is not released

${article.thumbnail.title}

Huntsville Police Officer, William Darby's background

${article.thumbnail.title}

Shooting victim's family calls for change

${article.thumbnail.title}

HPD Officer charged with murder still considered an officer

${article.thumbnail.title}

The last time a HPD Officer sentenced for killing someone was in 1995

${article.thumbnail.title}

HPD Officers cleared by board in May

${article.thumbnail.title}

Huntsville Police Officer charged with murder

Over the Edge

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events