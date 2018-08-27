Clear

Fatal Wreck on Sparkman Drive

Fatal Wreck on Sparkman Drive

new details -- right now family and friends are remembering this man killed in a crash just feet away from the university of north alabama's campus. today, we learned mike redding's a veteran and was celebrating his birthday. he died when another driver hit and killed him at the intersection of sparkman and bradford drive. today, this guy antonio fearn junior is in jail with a 60 thousand dollar bond for killing him that's where waay 31's sydney martin is live after learning more about the case and talking to redding's widow. demetria--antonio fearn jr. is charged with leaving the scene of an accident with injury, manslaughter and attempting to elude police. today, i talked with mike redding's widow. she's still trying to come to terms with her husband's death. she told me redding will be buried at arlington national cemetery and that he hardly ever rode his motorcycle but did on friday to celebrate his birthday. huntsville police say that's when and where antonio fearn junior drove off from campus police.they say he hit and killed redding near the school. today, i obtained fearn's court records and learned he's been charged 39 times over the years. uah police tried to pull fearn over because they thought he could be a suspect in a breaking and entering cases on campus.. now we've requested body camera and dash camera video from any u-a-h officers in the area at the time of the accident. huntsville police said wreck is still under investigation. live in huntsville sm
