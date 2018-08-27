Clear

Accidental Herbicide Exposure

Posted: Mon Aug 27 14:42:51 PDT 2018
Updated: Mon Aug 27 14:42:52 PDT 2018
Posted By: Sam Edwards

more breaking news this afternoon... just a half an hour ago -- the department of public health said some people were accidentally exposed to herbicide in muscle shoals! representatives said there's currently no risk to the public.. however -- they said it happened at the "rural king store" in muscle shoals... anyone who ate free popcorn at the store yesterday between 2:30 and 3:45 should call your doctor if you feel sick... right now they think about 30 to 40 people were exposed... the store said herbicide may have been accidentally mixed
