Cotton candy taco wins big at Texas State Fair awards

DALLAS -- Inside a packed room at Fair Park in Dallas, an all-star panel of judges sampled the most delightfully decadent fair food.

It's all part of the Big Tex Choice Awards, a showcase for the most creative concessions at the State Fair of Texas.

Ten finalists were featured at the event, showing off the food they'll serve this year at the fair. The finalists were whittled down to the three best.

The most creative award was presented to the Cotton Candy Taco, which is exactly what it sounds like.

The award for best sweet went to Arroz Con Leche, a cinnamon-spiced rice ball, battered and coated in crispy rice cereal, then fried.

Fernie's Hoppin' John Cake with Jackpot Sauce won in the best savory food category.