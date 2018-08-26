Speech to Text for Parents charged with murdering infant

new details... neighbors in madison county are still in shock tonight after a one-year-old was shot and killed in their neighborhood. the infant's parents are now behind bars after the shooting happened at their home on tybee drive in triana. that's where we find waay 31's scottie kay who is live after talking with neighbors about the tragic incident. scottie. greg, marylee... neighbors who live near this home tell me they can't quite wrap their heads around what happened here.. and now they want to know what led up to someone deciding to kill a child. according to deputies with the madison county sheriff's office, bradley and aleisha parker have both been charged with murder after their one-year-old baby was shot and killed at this home on saturday. neighbors i've spoken with say they passed by and even interacted with the parkers on multiple occasions.. and never imagined they would do anything like thissaying they seemed like nice, normal people. one neighbor told me he's been living here for six years and this is the first time a major crime has ever happened inside his neighborhood. he tells me he hates to hear that anyone would kill an infantespecially one of his neighbors. mitch moe, neighbor "it's just traumatic. i mean i walk this neighborhood three of four days a week. it's such a nice neighborhood. people wave at you when you're out walking. i was like, 'oh my gosh, what a tragedy.'" both parents are still being held inside the madison county jail on $75,000 bond. this is still an ongoing investigation, and right now it's unclear what led up to the shooting.. but we will make sure to keep you updated as we learn more. reporting live in madison county, sk,