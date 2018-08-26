Clear

Warrior Creek hold worship service outside of destroyed church building

Warrior Creek Missionary Baptist Church lost most of their building after a fire on Tuesday night

Posted: Sun Aug 26 16:58:17 PDT 2018
Updated: Sun Aug 26 16:58:17 PDT 2018
Posted By: Morgan Hoover

Speech to Text for Warrior Creek hold worship service outside of destroyed church building

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

one cullman county congregation from having their sunday worship. warrior creek missionary baptist church had service outside ... now that most of their building is gone. fire crews told waay 31 they still don't know what caused the fire tuesday night. waay 31's brittany collins went to the worship service ... and shows you how worshipers faith is greater than fire. greg and marylee church members and folks from the community cleaned up the mess from tuesday night's fire. they even found these scorched pages from hymm books. but if you look at this cross behind me ... this is where the alter stood inside the church building that was destroyed. if anything don't change the world or make us better. it'll be a preaching from the word. amen a message from his heart... god himself preached the word... pastor daryl ross went to bed saturday night not knowing what he'd preach about during sunday's sermon. this morning when i woke up. i could just hear him. they need the word. while worshiping outside ... the singing ... praying and love wasn't any different. but warrior creek gained healing. a lot of the old damage gone and a brand new feeling. a new day. i think a lot of us got some things fixed today, i really do. 95- year-old deacon james carson has worshiped at warrior creek for 22 years. seeing the people from the church love each other during a tragic time warms his heart. it's a good feeling. uplifting. it's a joy in fellowship. pastor ross said the church members have been a medicine for him still ... as a shepard he's still struggling. let me get one service and get where i need to be. let me lead the people of god where i need to and i'll worry about the next one, next time. pastor daryl ross said the old sanctuary is still standing... they'll continue to worship outside until the smell of the smoke inside the old building is clear. reporting in cullman county brittany collins waay 31 news.
Huntsville
Few Clouds
88° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 92°
Florence
Clear
89° wxIcon
Hi: 94° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 94°
Fayetteville
Clear
82° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 86°
Decatur
Clear
85° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 88°
Scottsboro
Broken Clouds
84° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 88°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures
${article.thumbnail.title}

Gag order issued for Huntsville officer's murder trial

${article.thumbnail.title}

Attorneys explain how police officers get charged for murder

${article.thumbnail.title}

Huntsville locals grow skeptical as video is not released

${article.thumbnail.title}

Huntsville Police Officer, William Darby's background

${article.thumbnail.title}

Shooting victim's family calls for change

${article.thumbnail.title}

HPD Officer charged with murder still considered an officer

${article.thumbnail.title}

The last time a HPD Officer sentenced for killing someone was in 1995

${article.thumbnail.title}

HPD Officers cleared by board in May

${article.thumbnail.title}

Huntsville Police Officer charged with murder

Over the Edge

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events