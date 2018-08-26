Speech to Text for Warrior Creek hold worship service outside of destroyed church building

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

one cullman county congregation from having their sunday worship. warrior creek missionary baptist church had service outside ... now that most of their building is gone. fire crews told waay 31 they still don't know what caused the fire tuesday night. waay 31's brittany collins went to the worship service ... and shows you how worshipers faith is greater than fire. greg and marylee church members and folks from the community cleaned up the mess from tuesday night's fire. they even found these scorched pages from hymm books. but if you look at this cross behind me ... this is where the alter stood inside the church building that was destroyed. if anything don't change the world or make us better. it'll be a preaching from the word. amen a message from his heart... god himself preached the word... pastor daryl ross went to bed saturday night not knowing what he'd preach about during sunday's sermon. this morning when i woke up. i could just hear him. they need the word. while worshiping outside ... the singing ... praying and love wasn't any different. but warrior creek gained healing. a lot of the old damage gone and a brand new feeling. a new day. i think a lot of us got some things fixed today, i really do. 95- year-old deacon james carson has worshiped at warrior creek for 22 years. seeing the people from the church love each other during a tragic time warms his heart. it's a good feeling. uplifting. it's a joy in fellowship. pastor ross said the church members have been a medicine for him still ... as a shepard he's still struggling. let me get one service and get where i need to be. let me lead the people of god where i need to and i'll worry about the next one, next time. pastor daryl ross said the old sanctuary is still standing... they'll continue to worship outside until the smell of the smoke inside the old building is clear. reporting in cullman county brittany collins waay 31 news.