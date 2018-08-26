News
Heat Index Climbing Toward 100 Again
Our new week will begin mostly dry but hot!
Posted: Sun Aug 26 15:34:29 PDT 2018
Updated: Sun Aug 26 15:34:30 PDT 2018
Posted By: Stephen Bowers
Huntsville
Few Clouds
88°
Hi: 92° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 92°
Florence
Clear
89°
Hi: 94° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 94°
Fayetteville
Clear
82°
Hi: 91° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 86°
Decatur
Clear
85°
Hi: 92° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 88°
Scottsboro
Broken Clouds
84°
Hi: 90° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 88°
Gag order issued for Huntsville officer's murder trial
Attorneys explain how police officers get charged for murder
Huntsville locals grow skeptical as video is not released
Huntsville Police Officer, William Darby's background
Shooting victim's family calls for change
HPD Officer charged with murder still considered an officer
The last time a HPD Officer sentenced for killing someone was in 1995
HPD Officers cleared by board in May
Huntsville Police Officer charged with murder
Parents charged with murdering infant
Man dies after being hit by a car
ATV crash kills two in Franklin County
Fatal motorcycle wreck near UAH
Man in video identified as neighbor doing good deeds
Search team still looking for missing Guntersville woman
Death Investigation in Triana
Huntsville City Schools looking at budget cuts to deal with deficit
Nashville man shot when he opened his front door
Sen. John McCain Dies at 81
