Speech to Text for Search team still looking for missing Guntersville woman

the madison county sheriffs office new information... worried family and trained searchers started the weekend looking for a missing guntersville woman. this is a photo of 34- year- old kendra bayless. her family says they haven't heard from her since june 28th. we've also learned ... in montana... the great falls police department is now helping with this case. waay 31's brittany collins was in guntersville where the search happened. crews decided to search through the area of williamson harris park because kendra bayless hung out here a lot. her family got worried when they stopped hearing from her. i'm also told she was in an abusive relationship. it just really hits home with me because i've seen her out with this guy who was beating her up pretty bad who she wanted to get away from. neisha brown says she offered help when she found out kendra bayless was in a relationship that involved domestic violence. and then she just kinda disappeared. fell off the face of the earth. brown searched for bayless with legendary 1941 search response team ...the organization works with law enforcement to help find missing back people and send them back home. we've searched abanded houses. we've searched man holes today. we've searched anything and anything and talked to the community. angie hunter said bayless' family lives in california. but she's from montana. the marshall county sheriffs office told me bayless might have been spotted in great falls montana. we are set with a plan ready to go to get her to safety. people told me they understand kendra bayless was in pain while living in guntersville. they just want to know she's okay. if she's out there i would have thought she would have picked the phone up by now because she's a mother. at the end of the day it's basic humanity. the marshall county sheriff's office is asking for those who might know anything about the whereabouts of kendra bayless to contact them. reporting live in marshall county brittany collins waay 31 news.