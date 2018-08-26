Speech to Text for SAT 8 25 2018 WEATHER

more expected through the weekend. skies will stay clear through tuesday as high pressure keeps the valley warm and dry. eventually the high will be forced away and we will get several disturbances to move through. so until wednesday you don't need to worry about the weather besides it being warm and humid. the first chance for rain comes into play on wednesday with a 40% chance of rain and storms. then 50% on thursday for the same thing. we are not tracking any dangerous weather but inconvient weather is likely. we could even be seeing some storms fading right before the start of friday night football.