Speech to Text for Raising Heat Stroke Awareness

new information.... tonight, people are workingto prevent kids from getting heat stroke. this comes after a toddler died in huntsville. the madison county deputy coroner --says the girl was left inside of a hot car advocates in the tennessee valley -- says it's an issue people need to know more about.. crutcher/ "we have to have awareness my heart goes out to any parent that loses a child" waay 31s sierra phillips was in huntsville and decatur today -- to find out what you can do to help keep your kids safe. im here in huntsville where today i talked to people who noticed a problem just like some tech companies did cars, apps, and other tech are all starting to adapt new notifications to remind parents to look in the backseat and advocates here in the tennessee valley are taking the problem in their own hands to help save the next child crutcher/ "8 years ago its been i had a tramatic experience where i left my then 4 month old in a sweltering hot car it was 97 degrees in the middle of the summer, i was rushing to work." chanda crutcher is a pastor, mom, and career woman here in huntsville. she told me her child was okay -- but the experience was a wake up call crutcher/ "what it did was open me up to a world that i didnt know existed i did not know the number of kids that are left in hot cars every eyar" according to kids and cars dot org --so far 36 kids have died from heat stroke in cars this year. crutcher is taking it upon herself to keep that number from growing crutcher/ "look around you, look in the car next to you and be an advocate for the child that might need an advocate" thats exactly what the kids and pets protection agency in decatur is doing snider/ "the police can't be everywhere so why not get some volunteers together" richard snider started the group in 1998, right now they have around 36 volunteers snider/ "you just spend another minute or so looking around the parking lot then go home--- thats all it is" crutcher/"and on the other side of tragedy i hope people can find it in their hearts to have grace-- but not grace without accountability" crutcher told me this kind of thing can happen to any busy parent and encourages the community to come together to make a change crutcher/ "in the name of that 2 year old baby who is not with us anymore we have to be prayerful we have to be diligent" if you want to get involved with the kids and pets protection agency you can find the phone number to call on our website in huntsville, sierra phillips, waay31 news