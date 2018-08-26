Speech to Text for Alabama parole rates have increased since 2013

the waay31 i-team is digging into the state parole board - and found out their rate of parole has increased by about 24-percent since 2013. we are learning new information on what led to a suspected triple murder suspect being paroled before those crimnes - despite the fact that he was supposed to be serving a life sentence for crimes he committed in the shoals. the alabama pardon and parole board is made up of 3 people- who are appointed by the governor. they serve in 6 year terms. according to parole documents, in 2017 their parole rate increased to 54 percent. one of the ex cons they paroled was jimmy spencer-- who was released in january 2018. he was supposed to spend 6 months at a half-way house in birmingham but walked away after only 3 weeks. the mission center told waay 31 they notified the state. police wrote citations in may for misdemanor offenses spenser committed at guntersville state park. in june he was arrested on drug charges by sardis police. they told us they notified the state as well - but nothing ever happened. spencer now stands accused of killing three people in guntersville. the waay31 i-team wanted to know what led to spencer being paroled in the first place, and who exactly is on the parole board. waay31's breken terry joins us live in the shoals with an in depth look at the parole board, breken? i went to montgomery to talk with the parole board about why its parole rates jumped so much in the past 5 years. a spokesperson told me the board hears about 65 hundred cases a year. but the number of it's releasing keeps rising. if you look at the data, they have paroled 1,000 more people in 2017 than they did in 2016. grantham- i saw more people paroled in the first six months into this new system than i did in 15 years before. janette grantham makes regular trips to parole hearings as a victims advocate.she's the state director of a non-profit named vocal that stands for victims of crime and leniency. grantham- the three people that sit on that board is the most powerful people in the state because they can override anything a judge does. the parole board told me the percentage of inmates released is typical across the country. morgan- the board does around 50% of approvals which is consistent with the national average. that number doesn't look at what prisoners are in for or the length of their sentence. i asked the assistant executive director of the alabama pardon and parole board what it does consider. morgan- there is a personal interview with the inmate by our insitutional parole officers giving a personal history of that individual any updated living arrangements, job plans anything along those lines. darrell morgan also said the board looks at an extensive file with any disiplinary actions, an inmates complete history, victim letters and more before the hearing. but when i was in montgomery earlier this week. i watched as the parole board went through almost every case in less than 5 minutes.twice the members voted to let a convicted murderer back on the street. morgan told me the state's letting more inmates out because there are more parole officers to watch them. morgan- the board felt more comfortable letting people out because of the fact that we are better able to supervise them and we are better able to provide them services things we weren't able to do previously. the board also uses an analytical tool to determine an inmates rate of re-offending. the reasons for letting someone out looks like this, a checklist. many including grantham feel like the anayltical tool takes out personal judgement when considering someone for parole. grantham- you need more than a check mark on a piece of paper use that as a tool but put a human element into that. the parole board says the checklist gives clear lines on the boards decision. grantham believes it's creating a lack of conficence in the board to make the best decision for the public. grantham-where before they thought their crime was so hideous no one would possibly parole them they don't have that security anymore. i asked morgan if the board understood why people are upset and he said they do understand and the murders in guntersville are a tragedy. live in flo