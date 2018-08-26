Speech to Text for Arab protests removal of school fight song

and i'm demetria mcclenton. tonight people in arab are peacefully protesting the removal of the historical dixie fight song at the school's first football game of the season... and one alumni remembers playing the song for years. waay31s steven dilsizian is inside the stadium now and talked with fans about the decision. dan demetria the stadium is filling up here in arab within the last 30 minutes... protestors tell me tonight they are protesting very peacefully... wearing t shirts and holding signs demanding the fight song return. the dixie fight song was removed by the school superintendent without asking the community and that is something that has many people upset.... but within the last hour i met a school alumni who understands the decision but says she has fond memories of playing the dixie fight song. stephanie atchley - arab alumni, played dixie fight song "with my son being graduated and not knowing anybody in the school system now... that was just like another continuous hold i had on my past thats going to be gone away..." arab police are out here tonight and tell me they do not expect any problems with the protests but they are prepared to step in if needed. ive asked some band students if they are planning any protest... they tell me they arent'. reporting live in arab... steven dilsizian waay31 news