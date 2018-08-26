Speech to Text for School Employees missing Paychecks

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

right now at 5. the rift is growing between huntsville city schools and the group which outsources hundreds of jobs, such as special education aides, custodial jobs and temp workers. the district and employees say paychecks from the professional staffing employment groupbetter known as psegare missing or flat out wrong. waay31's rodneya ross spent the day pushing to get a response from pseg. i talked to pesg this morning and a spokesperson told me the company would send a statement. more than 5 hours later, i've received the same response as huntsville city schools. which is no response. sot: "i've received complaints from people saying when they swipe in it says their name and that they're working for $0 an hour. and many of them did not know what their wage was going to be until they got their first paycheck. and then many of them didn't get a first paycheck." vo: huntsville school board president elissa ferrell said the district is getting complaints from a lot of the 700 school workers employed and paid by pseg. the school board expected answers from top executives at last night's meeting. but none of them showed.ferrell is concerned the problems could impact classrooms. sot: "it has a tremendous effect. especially in a pre-k class with very young children or a special needs class with children who have high needs." vo: ferrell says this situation is not acceptable and has this message for pesg. sot: "get organized. take care of your people because your people are taking care of our children." ll: ferrell told me the attorney for the district is looking into the contract to see whether or not pesg is in breach of it. if so, the board plans to take action. in huntsville, rr, waay 31 news. the school board is now demanding managers from pseg show up to the next board meeting.there's no word yet if it will