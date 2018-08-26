Speech to Text for Conflicting details about wreck

you're taking a live look at the intersection of bradford and sparkman drives, near the university of alabama in huntsville's campus. you can see trafic is moving... in the last hour huntsville police cleared the scene of a deadly motorcycle accident. thanks for joining us im dan shaffer and i'm demetriamcclen ton. the wreck occurred around one o'clock today.. tonight, huntsville police and the u-a-h's police departments -- are telling very different stories about what happened -- leading up to the wreck. waay 31's sydney martin is live at the intersection where the deadly wreck happened - after pressing for more information during the last three hours. dan, demetria--i've requested body camera and dash camera video from u-a-h's police department from any of their vehicles in the area at the time of the accident. huntsville police told me u-a-h officers were chasing a car through campus around the time the accident happened. the university of alabama's spokesperson told me the chief told him there was quote "no high-speed pursuit." end quote huntsville police told us investigators are looking into what led up to a motorcycle at the intersection being struck by another vehicle. the motorcyclist was transported to the hospital and died from his injuries, according to police. one woman involved in the wreck told me she saw a car swerving on the holmes avenue side of the intersection. and the next thing she knew--that car ran a red light andhit the motorcycle in front of her. that woman and everyone else that witnessed the wreck were too shaken to talk about what happened on camera. tonight--the motorcyclist hasn't been identified by police. we are still waiting to learn more information about the wreck from investigators. live in hsv