Clear

A Bear Walks Into a Hotel (No, It's Not a Joke!)

A Colorado hotel gets a surprising visit from a bear.

Posted: Fri Aug 24 08:34:04 PDT 2018
Updated: Fri Aug 24 09:17:57 PDT 2018
Posted By: CNN

Speech to Text for A Bear Walks Into a Hotel (No, It's Not a Joke!)

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

ESTES PARK, CO. -- It sounds like the opening line of a joke, but it's what really happened at the Stanley Hotel in Estes Park, Colorado Wednesday night.

A bear sauntered into the hotel lobby, and tried out some of the furniture.

He hung out for a few moments, but then apparently became bored, and exited the building.

No injuries were reported.

This bear may win the award for the hotel's most unusual guest!
Huntsville
Few Clouds
82° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 86°
Florence
Clear
82° wxIcon
Hi: 94° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 86°
Fayetteville
Clear
79° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 81°
Decatur
Clear
82° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 85°
Scottsboro
Clear
77° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 78°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures
${article.thumbnail.title}

Gag order issued for Huntsville officer's murder trial

${article.thumbnail.title}

Attorneys explain how police officers get charged for murder

${article.thumbnail.title}

Huntsville locals grow skeptical as video is not released

${article.thumbnail.title}

Huntsville Police Officer, William Darby's background

${article.thumbnail.title}

Shooting victim's family calls for change

${article.thumbnail.title}

HPD Officer charged with murder still considered an officer

${article.thumbnail.title}

The last time a HPD Officer sentenced for killing someone was in 1995

${article.thumbnail.title}

HPD Officers cleared by board in May

${article.thumbnail.title}

Huntsville Police Officer charged with murder

Over the Edge

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events