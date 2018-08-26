Speech to Text for A Bear Walks Into a Hotel (No, It's Not a Joke!)
ESTES PARK, CO. -- It sounds like the opening line of a joke, but it's what really happened at the Stanley Hotel in Estes Park, Colorado Wednesday night.
A bear sauntered into the hotel lobby, and tried out some of the furniture.
He hung out for a few moments, but then apparently became bored, and exited the building.
No injuries were reported.
This bear may win the award for the hotel's most unusual guest!
