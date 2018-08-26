Speech to Text for Pints & Pixels Set to Reopen

himself to the woman. happening today ... one of two downtown huntsville businesses forced to shut down after a small fire is re-opening. pints and pixels will welcome customers back into their store later this afternoon. but as our waay 31's sarah singleterry reports ... the second business still has months of repairs ahead. pints and pixels and ug white both shut down after the august 5th fire ... and even though the fire started upstairs in pints and pixels ... its ug white that's still struggling to re-open ... after talking to a store manager we learned ug white likely won't re-open until november ... the store's floors and walls have to be totally re-done after the fire that started in pints and pixels set off the sprinkler system for five hours ... that's what did most of the damage ... at pints and pixels they did replace all of their floors ... and aside from a elevator that isn't working ... its back to business as usual for the popular downtown bar starting today at 3 ... live in hsv ss waay 31 news