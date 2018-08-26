Speech to Text for Man Arrested for Trying to Kidnap Woman

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

be--- call police. jasper police arrested a man who tried to kidnap a woman at a park. investigators say he tried to drag the victim into his car - but she got away. this all happened wednesday. they also say he tried to lure 2 teenagers into his car at a different location in walker county. police have