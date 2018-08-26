Speech to Text for Stranger Offers Kid a Ride to School

dollar bond. a terrifying event for parents-- all caught on camera! a man in a mini-van approaching a house and asking a 10 year old boy if he wanted a ride to school! this happened in the monrovia area of madison county. the neighborhood is on high alert because nobody can identify the man in the video. thankfully - the child knew what to do and got away from the van quickly. john vickers jr. , lives in neighborhood's "that's amazing. and i hope that every other parent teaches their child what to do in situations like that." if you know anything about who the man in the minivan might