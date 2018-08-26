Clear

Stranger Offers Kid a Ride to School

Stranger Offers Kid a Ride to School

Posted: Fri Aug 24 08:04:20 PDT 2018
Updated: Fri Aug 24 08:04:21 PDT 2018
Posted By: Sam Edwards

Speech to Text for Stranger Offers Kid a Ride to School

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

dollar bond. a terrifying event for parents-- all caught on camera! a man in a mini-van approaching a house and asking a 10 year old boy if he wanted a ride to school! this happened in the monrovia area of madison county. the neighborhood is on high alert because nobody can identify the man in the video. thankfully - the child knew what to do and got away from the van quickly. john vickers jr. , lives in neighborhood's "that's amazing. and i hope that every other parent teaches their child what to do in situations like that." if you know anything about who the man in the minivan might
Huntsville
Few Clouds
82° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 86°
Florence
Clear
82° wxIcon
Hi: 94° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 86°
Fayetteville
Clear
79° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 81°
Decatur
Clear
82° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 85°
Scottsboro
Clear
77° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 78°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures
${article.thumbnail.title}

Gag order issued for Huntsville officer's murder trial

${article.thumbnail.title}

Attorneys explain how police officers get charged for murder

${article.thumbnail.title}

Huntsville locals grow skeptical as video is not released

${article.thumbnail.title}

Huntsville Police Officer, William Darby's background

${article.thumbnail.title}

Shooting victim's family calls for change

${article.thumbnail.title}

HPD Officer charged with murder still considered an officer

${article.thumbnail.title}

The last time a HPD Officer sentenced for killing someone was in 1995

${article.thumbnail.title}

HPD Officers cleared by board in May

${article.thumbnail.title}

Huntsville Police Officer charged with murder

Over the Edge

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events