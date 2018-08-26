Clear

Ryan's World Experimental Tour

Ryan's World Experimental Tour

Posted: Fri Aug 24 06:55:48 PDT 2018
Updated: Fri Aug 24 06:55:48 PDT 2018
Posted By: Sam Edwards

Speech to Text for Ryan's World Experimental Tour

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

at 8:30 this morning at city hall. also happening today-- kids in athens and florence will get the change to experience the ryan's world tour. ryan is a 6-year-old boy who is the number one kids' creator and toy reviewer on youtube-- and averages 1 billion views a month among kids ages 3 and older. he's now launched his on toy line! the event will happen at the walmart on hough road in florence at 10 am and the walmart on u-s highway 72 in athens at 3 pm. it's for kids three to 6 who will
Huntsville
Few Clouds
82° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 86°
Florence
Clear
82° wxIcon
Hi: 94° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 86°
Fayetteville
Clear
79° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 81°
Decatur
Clear
82° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 85°
Scottsboro
Clear
77° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 78°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures
${article.thumbnail.title}

Gag order issued for Huntsville officer's murder trial

${article.thumbnail.title}

Attorneys explain how police officers get charged for murder

${article.thumbnail.title}

Huntsville locals grow skeptical as video is not released

${article.thumbnail.title}

Huntsville Police Officer, William Darby's background

${article.thumbnail.title}

Shooting victim's family calls for change

${article.thumbnail.title}

HPD Officer charged with murder still considered an officer

${article.thumbnail.title}

The last time a HPD Officer sentenced for killing someone was in 1995

${article.thumbnail.title}

HPD Officers cleared by board in May

${article.thumbnail.title}

Huntsville Police Officer charged with murder

Over the Edge

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events