Speech to Text for Ryan's World Experimental Tour

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

at 8:30 this morning at city hall. also happening today-- kids in athens and florence will get the change to experience the ryan's world tour. ryan is a 6-year-old boy who is the number one kids' creator and toy reviewer on youtube-- and averages 1 billion views a month among kids ages 3 and older. he's now launched his on toy line! the event will happen at the walmart on hough road in florence at 10 am and the walmart on u-s highway 72 in athens at 3 pm. it's for kids three to 6 who will