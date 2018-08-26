Clear

Sessions Firing Could Happen Soon

Sessions Firing Could Happen Soon

Posted: Fri Aug 24 06:50:31 PDT 2018
Updated: Fri Aug 24 06:50:32 PDT 2018
Posted By: Sam Edwards

effect your moring commute breaking news just into the waay 31 newsroom... within the last 10 minutes, reports are surfacing saying president trump may fire attorney general jeff sessions after the midterm elections thats according to al dot com.... just this morning over the last hour - the president has sent a series of tweets critizing sessions. the report also says several senators believe the firing will likely come after the midterm elections. according to to report- senator bob corker from tennessee says quote moves are being made to
