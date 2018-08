Speech to Text for Retiring Crossing Guard to be Honored

first degree murder. happening today-- the decatur police department will honor three members of its crossing guard who are retiring today. their longest serving crossing guard has served 57 years. officials will also recognize their officer of the month. that's all happening at 8:30 this