Speech to Text for Mollie Tibbetts Likely Stabbed to Death

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

hasn't commented. this morning we've learned an iowa student kidnapped and killed died from multiple stab wounds. authorities say preliminary autopsy results show 20-year- old mollie tibbetts was a homicide victim who died from "multiple sharp force injuries." tibbetts had been missing since july. cristhian rivera is accused of killing tibbetts and charged