Mollie Tibbetts Likely Stabbed to Death

Posted: Fri Aug 24 06:44:11 PDT 2018
Updated: Fri Aug 24 06:44:11 PDT 2018
Posted By: Sam Edwards

hasn't commented. this morning we've learned an iowa student kidnapped and killed died from multiple stab wounds. authorities say preliminary autopsy results show 20-year- old mollie tibbetts was a homicide victim who died from "multiple sharp force injuries." tibbetts had been missing since july. cristhian rivera is accused of killing tibbetts and charged
