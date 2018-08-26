Speech to Text for Fast Cast Friday Morning

time is ??? let's take a look at the stories we're following as you head out the door. let's start with will robinson smith. we're working to learn more about a deadly shooting in northwest huntsville. the madison county coroner told me within the last 40 minutes that the family of the victim has not been notified yet, so they're witholding his identity. a neighbor who performed cpr on the victim said she heard more than eight gunshots. as we learn more about this case, we'll pass that information along to you. alyssa? this morning we are follwoing a brand new reoprt that says president trump is likely to fire attorney general jeff sessions. according to a report by al do com, many senators believe the firing could happen after the mid term elections. just this morning - the president sent a series of tweets critizing sessions. a popular downtown huntsville bar reopens today pints and pixels will open today at 3 a fire three weeks ago shut down the bar and ug white ug white is still closed najahe a toddler is dead and this morning the coroner is calling her death heat related. the coroner's office said the car was sitting for a period of time when the little girl passed away. it wasn't until later her parents noticed something was wrong. investigators are treating her death as an accident. this morning a construction worker is in stable condition in the hospital---after being hurt at the town madison site! waay 31talked to the madison county fire's p-i-o... he informed us that the man was pinned by a pipe ... the abc affiliate in tupelo, mississippi reports a state lottery is being discussed this week in a special legislative session. if it's approved-- the money from the state lottery would go towards roads and infrastructure. the city of huntsville will conduct a transit study to help improve the public transit system over the next 5 to 10 years. there will be 3 meetings happening next tuesday august 28 at the senior center, downtown bus transfer center and the showers recreation center. the huntsville international airport will celebrate its 50th anniversary this weekend. tomorrow they will hold a free community concert and comedy event at the vbc. the event starts at 7 pm. kids in athens and florence will get the change to experience the ryan's world tour. he's a 6-year-old youtube star who rates toys and now has created a line of his own. the event will happen at the walmart on hough road in florence at 10 am and the walmart on u-s highway 72 in athens at 3 pm. let's get another look this morning at your traffic as you head out the door. kate?