Speech to Text for Thursday Night Football: Huntsville vs Decatur

at ogle stadium, home of the decatur red raiders. their first home game not sharing the staidum with austin high. and tonight they took on the huntsville panthers. the panthers coming off their first playoff appearance since 2013 while decatur coming off a season where they just missed the playoffs for only their 4th time ever since 1996. this matchup is the longest running series for both teams...going all the way back to 122. and a lot on the line with both teams looking to start the season 1-0. red raiders with the ball--trentin dupper takes the snap--he fakes it to the right then scrambles to the left side and pulls up and goes deep to the corner of the endzone...jacoby chatman is there to bring it in....the field goal is good and decatur takes the early 7-0 lead.panthers with the ball---jackson glover hands it off to stoney patton who turns up the jets---he takes it all the way down to about the 20---but the panthers end up setting for a field goal.red raiders back with the ball and dupper steps up and launches one perfectly to cameron morson he's wide open and takes it right into the endzone....the red raiders start their season off with the w at homefinal score 38-21.