Speech to Text for High School adds security for Friday

many folks in arab are preparing for potential protests at their first high school football game tomorrow night.. after their fight song 'dixie' was retired from the game day playlist. arab police tell waay 31--they already planned to have increased security at the games for traffic issues. but if any violent protests occur, those officers will respond. waay 31's scottie kay was in arab today -- where she learned what folks are expecting from their first dixie-less game. sot emily tanner, graduate of arab high school "i think there may be people from out of arab that may come to see just what happens." emily tanner is a recent graduate and former band member of arab high school. she plans to go to her first football game as an alumni friday night and says she's expecting a large turnoutbut not because of the new stadium. sot emily tanner, graduate of arab high school "i used to be in the band, so i've played 'dixie' many times." tanner says she's afraid not having the school's former fight song 'dixie' played will change the entire game day atmosphere. sot emily tanner, graduate of arab high school "it gets all the players pumped up, ready to go when they come and run out on the field, playing dixie. i don't know, it's just not there anymore, so i don't know what's going to be pumping for them." many folks say they've heard rumors that if the song isn't played, some people plan to protest. sot william jones, parent of arab high school student "there's a lot of kids doing that at the school. they don't want to play because they ain't going to play the song." sot emily tanner, graduate of arab high school "i've heard of players saying they're not going to play, parents walking out. i think a lot of things will happen." one of those things possibly being violent. sot emily tanner, graduate of arab high school "i'm sure there will be some violence. it's really sad to see it go to that extent. it shouldn't have to be that way." if violence occurs, arab police tell waay 31 they'll be ready for it... they're going to have fifteen officers at friday night's game as opposed to the usual four. if players do decide not to play, and the team ends up losing the game or forfeiting, tanner says she thinks it will be worth it. sot emily tanner, graduate of arab high school "to this community, i think it will be worth the loss. i mean, if we get 'dixie' back, i think it will be worth the loss." reporting in arab, sk, waay 31 news waay 31 also talked to people in favor of the fight song being removed, but they didn't want