Speech to Text for Thursday night football, zero week recap

look no offense...but forget christmas...this is the best time of year guys...'cause football is back!... and we got rollin' a night early with a handful of games across north alabama before we dive into the friday night football frenzy... we start over at milton frank stadium...where coach english and the grissom tigers played host to the hazel green trojans... scoreless with 3 to go in the first quarter...mel dantzler ain't havin' that...makin' it look too easy he sheds a couple tackles for the 17 yard score and a six nothin lead... tryin to add to it on the next series...caleb peake throws it on a rope but that ain't the dude he was lookin' for...so hazel green takes over the start the second... from there...jaylon atkinson was doin work.. cuts up the left side...leavin the tigers in his tracks...nearly took me out...but hey...do your thing man...36 yards and the first down... but they didn't do much with it from there...chase starling fumbles the snap...and the big man gets the rock harrison hemmerly gettin' the love here with the 17 yard recovery... hazel green put up a fight in the second half...but grissom holds on to win it 26- 21... we'll keep it rollin' tonight with a trip out to the river city -- that's where marylee melendez was hangin' out for the huntsville and decatur game...marylee...whatcha got for us?... i'm at ogle stadium, home of the decatur red raiders. their first home game not sharing the staidum with austin high. and tonight they took on the huntsville panthers. the panthers coming off their first playoff appearance since 2013 while decatur coming off a season where they just missed the playoffs for only their 4th time ever since 1996. this matchup is the longest running series for both teams...going all the way back to 122. and a lot on the line with both teams looking to start the season 1-0. red raiders with the ball--trentin dupper takes the snap--he fakes it to the right then scrambles to the left side and pulls up and goes deep to the corner of the endzone...jacoby chatman is there to bring it in....the field goal is good and decatur takes the early 7-0 lead.panthers with the ball---jackson glover hands it off to stoney patton who turns up the jets---he takes it all the way down to about the 20---but the panthers end up setting for a field goal.red raiders back with the ball and dupper steps up and launches one perfectly to cameron morson he's wide open and takes it right into the endzone....the red raiders start their season off with the w at homefinal score 38-21. thanks marylee...let's keep things rollin' with another game...and a trip out to lester...for west limestone and tanner... the site is james kennamer stadium...and the fans were pumped to get the season rollin' tonight... west limestone got on the board early on...and nick matindale was doublin' it up...takin' that one in for six...and the wildcats lead it 13-nothin'... the rattlers would respond though...nathan montgomery finds dashaun mcnabb in the endzone...and the rattlers get on the board... they'd go for two after that t-d in the second quarter...but owen harvey says no no no not in my house... as west limestone goes on to win 39-20. getting that revenge on the rattlers from a season ago... ad-lib sports cross talk