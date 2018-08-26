Clear

Grissom drops Hazel Green 26-21

Grissom beat Hazel Green 26-21 in their first game of the season.

look no offense...but forget christmas...this is the best time of year guys...'cause football is back!... and we got rollin' a night early with a handful of games across north alabama before we dive into the friday night football frenzy... we start over at milton frank stadium...where coach english and the grissom tigers played host to the hazel green trojans... scoreless with 3 to go in the first quarter...mel dantzler ain't havin' that...makin' it look too easy he sheds a couple tackles for the 17 yard score and a six nothin lead... tryin to add to it on the next series...caleb peake throws it on a rope but that ain't the dude he was lookin' for...so hazel green takes over the start the second... from there...jaylon atkinson was doin work.. cuts up the left side...leavin the tigers in his tracks...nearly took me out...but hey...do your thing man...36 yards and the first down... but they didn't do much with it from there...chase starling fumbles the snap...and the big man gets the rock harrison hemmerly gettin' the love here with the 17 yard recovery... hazel green put up a fight in the second half...but grissom holds on to win it
