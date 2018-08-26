Speech to Text for CFO pinpoints Huntsville City Schools budget issue

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

... tonight, we know he is in stable condition. new information... waay 31 just learned ... one specific transaction caused the budget shortfall for huntsville city schools... according to the chief financial officers of the district -- the ad valorem... or property taxes... was entered in the ledger for the wrong month. waay 31's kody fisher was at the meeting and tells us how the district plans to get out of the hole. 4th grade teacher donna marotti got scared when she heard about the budget deficit... donna marotti/4th grade teacher "we were concerned that they were going to hit the teachers first." marotti and some fellow teachers tell waay 31 they have some concerns about how the district decided to spend money recently... donna marotti/4th grade teacher "i do think the funds were somewhat mismanaged, because you're essentially spending a million dollars on a curriculum when that's our training. that's what we're here to do." superintendent christie finley says the finance staffers in town from the state department of education briefly looked over the books on wednesday... and together... they have initial ideas about how to tackle the problem... christie finley/superinte ndent huntsville city schools "in terms of spending at the district level we are looking at every department if there's some things, ten percent of their budget, they can cut out that will help us with the short fall that was discussed in the work session that's what we're doing, so we'll have little impact on the classroom." finley tells waay 31 she will try to preserve the teacher pay raises the board of education agreed upon a few months ago... donna marotti/4th grade teacher "she should guarantee it, because it was promised to us and i was told today that buying materials for my classroom shows integrity and i believe the district should show us some integrity by doing what they promised." marotti says the person... or people... responsible for the deficit should be the ones held accountable... donna marotti/4th grade teacher "if someones mismanaged the funds, or they're not doing it correctly i think they would be the people that would be first to be cut other than our office staff and our aids and us." superintendent finley says they should have a more specific number on the deficit at the september 4th meeting. that's also when